Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White may have played only one season with Tom Brady, but the G.O.A.T. had an instrumental impact on his career.

White was selected with a third-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2022 and ended up starting the last eight games of the regular season along with their playoff game. That means he was the last ever running back to start behind Brady, who played the final season of his 23-year career in 2022.

The final season of Brady's career was an up-and-down one, with the Buccaneers going 8-9 and barely squeaking into the playoffs. In fact, all of their final six victories were by one possession. White says Brady was like a “ghost” during his final season, but says he was “awesome” to get to know as a person.

“I don't have any crazy stories that I've seen him do, but TB was like a ghost, man,” says White in a one-on-one interview when asked if he has any notable Brady stories. “Understand that I'm not trying to say that (disrespectfully). But he was a ghost, he was there and next thing you know when it's time to go, he's gone. When it comes down to him as a man, him as a person, him as a human being, I thought he was awesome.”

One has to factor in that not only was the season tough from an on-field standpoint for Brady, he was also dealing with the real-life breakup from his then-wife Gisele Bundchen.

There was a lot of media attention surrounding Brady and the Buccaneers due to the seven-time Super Bowl champion unexpectedly returning for one more season — he had initially announced his retirement in the 2022 offseason before changing course — and because of the off-the-field drama surrounding Brady and Bundchen.

As mentioned before, White became a key contributor of the Buccaneers during the last half of the 2022 season, unseating Leonard Fournette as the starting back of the team. The Arizona State Sun Devils alum produced 481 rushing yards and 50 receptions for three total touchdowns during his rookie campaign.

“He was great, especially for being a 40-year-old man that had that much patience,” says White of Brady. “That was huge. I'll just say it was awesome — I'm not going to lie. Everything about him, it was good. His leadership, his mind, he was for sure one of the most different people I've been around, one of the smartest guys I've been around.”

The 26-year-old White says the biggest thing that Brady taught him while on the Buccaneers was to be himself.

“For me as a young guy, what he helped me with is understanding, just go out there and just be me,” says White. “Have fun, don't be a robot, don't feel like you have to do anything out of your character to show anybody anything. Just be you and have fun and do your thing. “I've been trying to stick with that ever since.”

White further compliments Brady's impact, saying he taught him how to be a “leader” and “authentic.”

“Being a leader, being authentic,” says White. “How much you really care about this, let's go, got to go all the time. I think that's the biggest thing.”

The fourth-year back is entering the final year of his rookie deal. While his future with the Buccaneers is uncertain, White forms one of the best running back duos in the NFL with Bucky Irving, leading Tampa Bay to the fourth-best rushing attack in the league in 2024. The dual-threat back says he “ready to prove” what he's worth entering the 2025 season.