As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back duo of Bucky Irving and Rachaad White prepares to produce immensely this upcoming season, there was some speculation about how the workload can be shared. While the running backs look to ease the pressure on Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, White speaks about his relationship with Irving.

Both White and Irving displayed their abilities, with the latter being a rookie last season, as many could believe he could take on RB1 duties. Still, there is no sense of competition in their relationship with one another as White goes into how they “always talk” according to RG.com.

“How he came into work, I respected that out of the gate, and I always talk to him,” White said. “We got a lot of good things going for one another. We’re really passionate, we care about one another. We’re just trying to win at the end of the day, and we’re both just trying to stay fresh and trying to stay healthy. That’s what we do very well at and understand that we both bring different aspects to the game.”

Last season, White rushed for 613 yards on an average of 4.3 yards per carry to go along with three touchdowns. As for Irving, he led Tampa Bay with 1,122 yards on the ground on 5.4 yards per carry with eight scores.

Buccaneers' Rachaad White on the type of duo he and Bucky Irving are

With the Buccaneers coming off the NFL Draft, the team is in full belief of their running back room, especially having a one-two punch like White and Irving. White would even speak about how their mental approach is efficient, as he expresses their “not one of them egos and pride backfield.”

“We know what we both bring to the table, but me and him, we’re not one of them egos and pride backfield,” White said. “We like to give credit where credit is due. A lot of things have transpired with the rushing attack. It’s a lot of things that go into it. Me and him, we like to give our whole line a lot of credit. We feel like we got a great O-line, and we all got better throughout the year together in unison.”

As for White, there's no denying that the opportunity is less than in years past because of Irving's involvement, but it seems as if the 26-year-old prioritizes winning over individual accomplishments.

“I think my biggest thing is to attack every day,” White said. “Show them who I am. At the end of the day, you can only control what you can control. You have to go out there and prove it every day. I look at that in all walks of life, so I’m just going out with my mindset, just attack every day, show them who I am, and let the chips fall where they may.”

At any rate, Tampa Bay is looking to improve after finishing last season with a 10-7 record, which won them the NFC South, but they were eliminated by the Washington Commanders in the wild-card round.