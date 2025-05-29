The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in the midst of an important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The Buccaneers are coming off of another NFC South title but lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs at home vs the Washington Commanders.

The Buccaneers have expended heavy resources on the wide receiver position this offseason, signing Chris Godwin to an extension and drafting wide receiver Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State.

This has led some to wonder whether or not the team may be better off investing the money they've poured into Mike Evans elsewhere on their roster.

“…the Egbuka addition immediately had me wondering about Evans' future and whether it's away from Tampa Bay,” reported NFL insider Bill Barnwell of ESPN.

However, Barnwell also noted that “It's difficult to imagine Evans wearing another team's jersey, in part because so many of the people attending Bucs games are wearing his jersey. Team owners don't like letting go of franchise icons without good reason.”

Still, he didn't completely close the door on a potential departure down the line, reporting that “the Egbuka addition might give the Bucs added leverage if they struggle to come to terms with their star wideout after the 2025 season.”

One of the NFL's best

Mike Evans has been a model of consistency throughout his future Hall of Fame career, once again passing the thousand-yard threshold this past season for the Buccaneers and helping them secure yet another playoff appearance.

The Buccaneers figure to once again be competing in one of the less vaunted divisions this year in the NFC South, although it remains to be seen whether offseason moves from the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers can bring those teams up a notch next season.

If the Buccaneers keep their receiving room in its current state, they'll have one of the most deadly downfield attacks in the NFL, giving Baker Mayfield an embarrassment of riches to throw to.

However, it's worth at least considering whether or not some of that money may be more wisely spent on an area of more need.