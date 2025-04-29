The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a talented wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, in the first round. Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka was the team's first selection with the 19th overall pick.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht is revealing how his quarterback Baker Mayfield reacted to the pick.

“He immediately asked for Emeka's number and he said when is he getting in,” Licht said, per Mad Dog Sports Radio. “We flew in Emeka and his family on Friday. On Saturday morning, Baker and his wife picked them all up and took them all to brunch.”

Licht says that Mayfield is very excited about the opportunity to play with the rookie receiver.

“I don't think he was anticipating getting any new toys for his offense,” Licht joked.

Egbuka could certainly be a potent new weapon. The wideout was a big part of an Ohio State football team that won this past year's national championship. In 2024, Egbuka posted a career-high 81 receptions, along with 10 touchdowns. He finished the year with 1,011 receiving yards.

Egbuka had two seasons at Ohio State with at least 1,000 yards receiving. He was linked to several teams in mock drafts including the Green Bay Packers, before Tampa Bay officially selected him.

The Buccaneers are hoping to ignite the offense in 2025

Due to those numbers, it makes sense that Mayfield is excited for the addition. Mayfield has performed very well with the Buccaneers these last few seasons. He made two Pro Bowls, and is hoping to lead Tampa Bay to a Super Bowl.

In 2024, the Buccaneers quarterback threw for 4,500 yards. He finished the season with 41 touchdowns, to 16 interceptions.

The squad finished the season with a loss in the NFC Playoffs to the surprising Washington Commanders. In that 23-20 defeat, Mayfield tossed two touchdown passes. He completed 15-for-18 of his pass attempts, for 185 yards.

Tampa Bay hopes to build on that success. The franchise hasn't made the Super Bowl since Tom Brady was in charge in 2020. Tampa Bay has made five consecutive postseason appearances, though, and look like one of the stronger teams in the NFC.

The Buccaneers added two wide receivers in the draft. In the seventh round, Tampa Bay also selected Tez Johnson. Johnson is a wideout from Oregon, who also played at Troy. He finished the 2024 season with 898 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Buccaneers fans hope these new additions help the team in 2025.