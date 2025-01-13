Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton made franchise history in the loss to the Washington Commanders. Todd Bowles' team had a shortlived postseason stint, dropping to Jayden Daniels and company in a thrilling 23-20 game. The contest ended with one of the more dramatic game-winning field goals in recent memory.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield put forth a largely stellar performance on Sunday night but, unfortunately, was part of a crucial fourth-quarter fumble that played a huge role in the outcome. Overall, this was a frustrating way for the Buccaneers to end what could've been a promising postseason run.

Cade Otton caught two passes for 32 yards, which was enough for him to set a new standard within the organization. The Buccaneers Communications' X page confirmed that the third-year tight end surpassed Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff receiving yards by a tight end in franchise history at 226.

Tampa Bay's offense was hardly the main culprit for this loss

While the offense only scored 20 points on the evening, this unit successfully moved the ball down the field against the Commanders. The main limitation of this side of the ball was that they rarely had possession in this game. Washington's offense was on the field for 35:26 minutes, compared to the 24:34 minutes Baker Mayfield and company had the ball.

This disparity comes despite Washington's lackluster rushing attack on Sunday night. Despite only running for 82 yards on 33 carries, the Commanders' offense was effective through the air as Jayden Daniels completed 24 out of 35 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns. The sensational rookie was impressively poised in a hostile environment, showcasing how he's already one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Tampa Bay now heads into an offseason with plenty of questions about the franchise's future. The Buccaneers have been good over Todd Bowles' first three seasons, but the team is struggling to take that next step. One thing for sure is that Cade Otton will be with the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Drafted in the fourth round three years ago, Otton has improved his stats every season in Tampa Bay. In his third year, the Washington native caught 59 passes for 600 yards and four touchdowns. Should the Buccaneers continue to show the stability they've had over the past five years, Otton will be sure to continue to add to his impressive franchise record. The best should be yet to come for the 25-year-old.