The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have plenty of room for growth heading into the 2024-2025 season and the passing game will once again play a big role in its fortunes.

The Bucs' head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Liam Coen are reportedly working on a new plan for receiver Chris Godwin that could place him in Cooper Kupp territory on the field, for better or worse.

The new plan unveiling corresponded with the revelation of three cut candidates on the Buccaneers' roster. Three underrated sleepers who could break out this season were also named.

Will Godwin, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers return to the playoffs and go even deeper this time? That could depend on how Mayfield's weapons are utilized and whether they can get the job done against top tier secondaries.

Godwin's Kupp Style Plan Revealed

Kupp was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl MVP in 2021-2022 and a lot of his success was the result of how he was utilized by Sean McVay and Matt Stafford's Rams.

Now, Chris Godwin could find himself moving all over the field and working the middle of the defense much like Kupp did that season, this time for Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers. The news comes according to reporter Greg Auman on X.

“Bucs have said they'll use Godwin in the slot, after shifting him outside last year with an eye on avoiding injuries,” Auman said. “It's the role Cooper Kupp had with the Rams when Coen was there.”

Godwin's Big 2023 Had One Glaring Omission

Godwin was a workhorse for Mayfield and Coach Bowles last season as he put up 1,024 yards on over 80 catches.

The former third round pick from 2017 only put up two touchdowns, however, suggesting the Buccaneers could find more creative ways to get him the football, especially in the red zone. Godwin has the tools to play all over the field. At 6-feet-1, 209 pounds, he has the size and strength to dominate both on the outside and the inside of the field.

Now, it's up to Coen, Bowles and Mayfield to utilize him to the best of his ability. Many fantasy owners were shocked at the lack of touchdowns scored by the former Penn State Nittany Lion but Godwin could be in line for a breakout season in that department if the Buccaneers' coaches do their jobs to the best of their abilities. This potential Cooper Kupp style change could end up becoming the straw that stirs the drink, so to speak, for Mayfield and company.