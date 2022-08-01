‘Everyone here loves Rob’: Tom Brady addresses Rob Gronkowski’s retirement

The 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will certainly have a different look after tight end Rob Gronkowski decided to retire this offseason. It wasn’t exactly a huge shock considering the beating his body took over the last couple of years, though. Despite leaving his good friend Tom Brady to chase another Super Bowl on his own, there are no hard feelings between the two and the organization as a whole still absolutely loves Gronk, who is such a character.

Via Greg Auman:

Video: “Everyone here loves Rob,” Tom Brady says when asked about Rob Gronkowski’s retirement. pic.twitter.com/xmZd6NUneH — Greg Auman (@gregauman) August 1, 2022

“Everyone here loves Rob,” Tom Brady said. “There are personal things, and everyone gets the chance to make personal choices, but we all love him.”

As we know, Gronkowski already came out of retirement once. He’s been asked if that might happen again, but Gronk made it clear it’s probably not in the cards this time around. The Bucs did find quite the replacement for the legend though, signing 12-year veteran Kyle Rudolph. He’s long been one of the better tight ends in the game and should thrive with Tom Brady. Rudolph has nearly 5,000 receiving yards in his career and 49 touchdowns.

In fairness, Gronkowski has nothing left to prove in the league. He’s won four rings and will be a Hall of Famer. At just 33 years old, you’d have to believe he’s got a bit left in the tank. Never say never. Maybe Tom Brady could actually convince him to come back in the next year or two.

But for now, Gronk is going to enjoy just relaxing and kicking back in retirement and he’ll always be a popular figure with the Buccaneers.