Julio Jones’ Buccaneers revenge game vs. Falcons will not happen

Julio Jones’ final season with the Atlanta Falcons was marred by injury, so it’s only fitting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver won’t play against his former team in Week 5. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington first reported Jones wasn’t going to suit up for Sunday’s game against the Falcons in Tampa, and the Buccaneers confirmed the news when they released their inactive list.

Jones is dealing with a knee injury. He has appeared in just two games this season, catching three passes for 69 yards in Week 1 and one ball for seven yards last week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Now he will miss the opportunity at a revenge game.

The former All-Pro is a shell of himself as injuries take their toll on his career. He appeared in just nine games in 2020, his final season in Atlanta, before taking his talents to the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, he played just 10 games in 2021, catching 31 passes for 434 yards and only one touchdown.

Now 33 years old, we have probably seen the last of Julio Jones as a high-impact wideout. He had an elite run, going to six consecutive Pro Bowls at one point with Atlanta. Unfortunately, he just can’t stay on the field anymore, and even when he does play he’s not the same guy he used to be.

Meanwhile, another former Falcons wide receiver, Russell Gage, is slated to play for the Buccaneers against Atlanta. Gage is dealing with a back injury, but he’s ready to give it a go, which is good news for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback will have Gage, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin available, which is a formidable group, even without Jones, Breshad Perriman and Cameron Brate.