The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won't look much different from how they did last year, but they will start this upcoming season without one of their key players on the offensive line, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“The Bucs will start the season without All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who underwent surgery on his right knee Tuesday and will likely miss at least the first couple games of the regular season. Wirfs aggravated a right knee injury in the offseason that forced him to miss only one game in 2024,” Stroud wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Bucs scheduled arthroscopic surgery for Wirfs Tuesday, and some additional minor damage was found. Wirfs will likely begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list,” Stroud continued.

Not only is this a tough blow for the offense, but Baker Mayfield in particular, as Wirfs protects his blindside. The Bucs had one of the best running games last season, as they ranked fourth in the league after being last a season before. To start the season, Charlie Heck will most likely take Wirfs' spot in the starting lineup.

It's uncertain how long Wirfs will be sidelined, but the hope is that he can return as soon as possible.

The Bucs will be looking to win another division title this season and make a run in the playoffs. They will be returning most of the offense from last season, and the only big difference will be that Liam Coen is with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their head coach.

The defense will most likely be a stout unit, and it would not be a surprise if the team found itself in the mix to compete in the playoffs toward the end of the year. Health will be key, and it will start with players like Wirfs getting back on the field.