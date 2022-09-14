Mike Evans dealing with concerning injury ahead of Week 2

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers picked up a fairly uncontested win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but they didn’t escape unscathed. Chris Godwin picked up a hamstring injury that appears likely to hold him out for at least the upcoming week, and now Mike Evans appears to be dealing with an injury himself that could end up jeopardizing his Week 2 playing status.

Mike Evans injury update

Evans was spotted at the Bucs practice today with his left calf taped up, which was certainly a concerning development given Godwin’s potential lack of availability. There wasn’t any word on a potential injury for Evans until now, which is a bit interesting. However, reports have said the injury is minor, and isn’t a massive concern moving forward.

Following up on this…it’s a calf injury for Mike Evans. Sounds relatively minor. But that’s why it was taped today. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) September 14, 2022

There’s some good news and bad news with this report. The good news is that the injury doesn’t seem to be an issue that will prevent Evans from playing in Week 2 for the Bucs. The bad news is that there does appear to be an injury, and even though it’s minor, it could linger and turn into something bigger later on down the line.

Evans has always toughed it out when it comes to injuries throughout his career, and it doesn’t seem like this minor calf injury will be any different. Tom Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers offense will certainly hope so, as Evans’ importance will certainly become much more evident if Godwin is forced to miss time. Evans seems to be good for now, but it will definitely be worth monitoring his injury status as the week progresses.