Chris Godwin gets encouraging injury update from Todd Bowles

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised to a fairly uncontested 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, but they didn’t escape unscathed. Chris Godwin picked up a hamstring injury along the way, which was a big loss for the Bucs wide receiver corps. Luckily, it didn’t come back to bite them in this game.

Chris Godwin injury update

Initially, it seemed like Godwin would miss a few weeks with a hamstring strain he picked up last night. But Tampa’s head coach, Todd Bowles, offered a more encouraging update on Godwin that could be good news for the Buccaneers star wide receiver. Bowles said that Godwin’s hamstring injury is not as serious as initially expected, but didn’t offer a timeline for his return to the field.

Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles on Chris Godwin’s hamstring injury: “I don't think it's as serious as we thought it was, but it all depends on how his treatment goes and how he heels. Hopefully we'll have him back sooner than later.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022

It looks like Godwin could still miss time, but this is a much more encouraging update on Godwin’s hamstring than we initially saw earlier today. The timeline for Godwin’s potential return remains unclear, but it looks like he could end up being back on the field sooner than expected for the Bucs.

This should make Tom Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers offense happy, as Godwin is a crucial piece of their offense. With new faces like Russell Gage and Julio Jones joining the fold, Godwin was a consistent option who had already built a rapport with Brady in previous seasons. Tampa’s offense was a bit inconsistent last night against the Cowboys, so it’s clear that the team will anxiously be awaiting more news on Godwin’s injury in hopes he will be rejoining them shortly.