Quarterback slots have mostly been taken as the NFL season kickoff is fast-approaching. One team is not like the others as they are still trying to figure out which among their stars gets to play the starting position. The vacuum that Tom Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been huge. It is either Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield that will take over the position but Coach Todd Bowles has yet to decide. Mike Evans gave us a sneak peek of who could be their go-to guy on offense once the season commences.

Following up on a legendary quarterback's departure is tough. The Buccaneers enjoyed the leadership and on-field greatness of Tom Brady. Now that he is gone, Kyle Trask or Baker Mayfield will be set to lead Tampa Bay into a new era. Although, it is hard to gauge which among them suits the position better. Mike Evans outlined the criteria that the team and Todd Bowles might base their decision around. He expressed his thoughts on it in his latest statement.

“We want to know who the starter’s going to be, you know, soon. So we can just keep working and [the starting QB] can take control of the offense,” the Buccaneers player said about the waiting game. Evans then went on to describe the similarities of both individuals running for the position, “They both have big arms. They're both very mobile, so they're similar in that regard. Obviously, they're a little different in size, but they have a similar playing style. Really good NFL quarterbacks.”

It seems like even their primary weapon is unsure of which of them is more fitting for the role. Who do you think should get the Buccaneers' starting job?