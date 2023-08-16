The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets are holding joint practices in training camp ahead of their preseason tilt on Saturday, and the fights between the two teams may be getting out of control. Veteran Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans even went so far as to say he’s never seen anything like it.

As the Buccaneers and Jets go head-to-head in a joint training camp practice, the two teams are on edge, and the tension is playing out on the field. There have been several big fights between players on the two teams, including one caught on video where Jets offensive tackle Billy Turner tries to fight multiple Buccaneers.

Billy Turner ready to fight the entire Buccaneers team himself 😤#Jets | 🎥 @TalkJetsRadio

pic.twitter.com/HHUBHafmgi — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 16, 2023

The fights are getting so bad that the Buccaneers' star WR, Mike Evans, told reporters this is the most fights he’s ever seen at a joint practice, according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Jori Epstein.

That’s a pretty eye-opening statement by Evans, who is working his way through his 10th Buccaneers preseason and training camp.

And things may heat up even further in the coming days. The two teams agreed before this contentious joint practice started to hold another one on Thursday, where tempers could flare even more.

Fight aside, these practices also dealt a brutal blow to the Buccaneers and their wide receiver corps. Russell Gage suffered a major knee injury while working against the Jets and will now miss the entire 2023 NFL season. That is incredibly tough for a team and an offense already struggling with personnel as Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask battle it out for the starting quarterback position.