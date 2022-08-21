One big reason for Tom Brady’s absence from the Buccaneers

Tom Brady’s recent absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been one of the hottest topics in the NFL recently. Nobody seemed to know why Brady had decided to leave camp out of the blue, as Todd Bowles and the Bucs weren’t offering much of an explanation for why he had departed from camp.

But Brady’s return to the field appears to be imminent, ending the rampant speculation that something fishy was going on. Brady’s return will be a great sign for the Buccaneers as they continue to gear up for the regular season, as Brady is a crucial piece to Tampa’s gameplan in 2022.

Even though Brady is set to return, fans are wondering why he left for an extended period of time. Initially, all either side said was that Brady was tending to “personal matters”, and wouldn’t offer any other explanation. League sources have found out what Brady was actually doing, and it turns out Brady’s absence wasn’t as suspicious as many folks would have liked it to be.

“League sources indicated that Brady’s time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons.” – Aaron Wilson, Pro Football Network

Looks like Brady just wanted another opportunity to spend time with his family before the 2022 season. This was probably something that was discussed when Brady announced his unretirement, as Bowles said he wasn’t surprised by Brady’s absence. Either way, Tom Brady should be back soon, meaning Tampa Bay can get to work on preparing for the start of the regular season.