Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage suffered what appeared to be a scary upper-body injury late in regulation of Monday night’s NFL playoff gameagainst the Dallas Cowboys. Gage was carted off the field as play resumed shortly after.

Russell Gage Jr injury on the field as Tom Brady looks on, hope he’s alright pic.twitter.com/by8C6uGE2T — Ted Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) January 17, 2023

Gage was trying to complete a catch off a throw from Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady but that attempt was thwarted by a Cowboys defender downfield. The game was already trending towards a blowout loss for the Buccaneers, but Gage and company were still trying to trim down Dallas’ big lead in hopes of making the final score look more respectable.

Before exiting the contest, Gage had recorded 10 receiving yards on two catches and eight targets, with the Cowboys having so much success in stifling Tampa Bay’s attack. The Buccaneers went scoreless in the first half and were only able to put points on the board in the second half when Dallas was already up big. Julio Jones and Cameron Brate were the only Buccaneers players to score a touchdown reception in the contest.

The Buccaneers ended up losing the game 31-14, but their focus at the moment will be on the health of their teammate. The hope is that Russell Gage’s injury is not as serious as it looked on the field when he was seen writhing in pain.

The 26-year-old Russell Gage, who signed a three-year deal worth $30 million with the Buccaneers back in March 2022, had 426 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 51 receptions in 13 games in the 2022 NFL regular season.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles provided an update on Russell Gage after the game, saying that the wideout is sent to a hospital for further medical evaluation, per Scott Smith.

Head Coach Todd Bowles says Russell Gage has been taken to the hospital. He has a concussion and is being checked for a neck injury. Had movement in his extremities.