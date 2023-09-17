Little was expected of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the retirement of Tom Brady, but somebody forgot to deliver that message to the Bucs lockerroom. Tampa Bay improved to 2-0 with a 27-17 triumph over the Chicago Bears in Week 2, and star linebacker Shaq Barrett clinched the win for the home team when he intercepted a Justin Fields pass late in the fourth quarter and returned it for a touchdown.

The Bears had closed a 10-point deficit to 3 points in the final quarter when Fields threw a 20-yard scoring pass to wide out Chase Claypool with 6:17 left in the game. The Bears got a stop and had a chance to mount a tying or go-ahead drive.

However, instead of attacking downfield, Fields attempted to throw a screen pass from the end zone. Barrett read the play expertly, picked off the pass and was able to score when his teammates shoved him 4 yards for the score.

Barrett met the media after the game and explained that his late daughter Arryah is his inspiration every time he takes the field. “I always play for my family, ” Barrett said. “But I have that extra incentive that make me want to go a bit harder for her. It never stops.”

In addition to his pick-6, Shaq Barrett also has 2 tackles and 1.0 sack. Fellow linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka had 4  tackles and 2.0 sacks for the Bucs.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield had his second consecutive impressive game for the Bucs as he completed 26 of 34 passes for 317 yards with 1 touchdown and he did not throw an interception.