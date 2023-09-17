The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the most surprising 2-0 team in the NFL after their Week 2 27-17 win over the Chicago Bears. One of the biggest reasons for this is the newly-established connection between quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans. And after the big win, Mayfield couldn’t say enough nice things about his star wideout.

“Mike’s a stud. He’s been doing this for a long time at a high level. You saw a couple contested catches there and plays after the catch as well,” Mayfield told the media after the game. “It was kind of a throw it out of bounds or only he can get it play there on the left side — on their sideline and he takes it the rest of the way. And then just that catch and run going towards the ship. He’s a stud. He’s the best go-ball runner versus off-coverage in the league. That’s what that touchdown was.”

Evans finished the game with six catches for a staggering 171 yards and a touchdown. The “catch and run” was the 70-yard play the two hooked up on in the second quarter. Evans couldn’t quite finish the play, but running back Rachaad White punched it in three plays later to put Tampa Bay up 10-7.

The first play Mayfield talked about was a 32-yard touchdown to Evans in the third quarter to give the Buccaneers a 20-10 lead in Week 2 vs. the Bears.

WANT MIKE EVANS. GOT MIKE EVANS. 📺: #CHIvsTB on FOX pic.twitter.com/sqy9R6TYRw — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 17, 2023

Mike Evans’ excellent play helped Baker Mayfield have a stellar day as well. The journeyman 2018 No. 1 overall pick finished the game 26-of-34 or 317 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions.