The Buccaneers have some interesting names on their new offensive coordinator list.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now without an offensive coordinator after Dave Canales took the Carolina Panthers head coach position. Todd Bowles’ search for a new OC now begins, and first up on his list are an OC who got fired midseason and a 37-year-old former NFL quarterback.

“Rams QBs coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson is being requested to interview for the vacant #Bucs OC job, source said. A potential reunion with Baker Mayfield,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapaport reported on Friday. “Robinson is one of the busiest coordinator candidates with active interest from the #Saints, #Steelers, #Patriots, #Raiders, among others.”

Shortly after, ESPN NFL insider Adam Rapoport tweeted that former Buffalo Bills OC is in the Buccaneers' mix as well.

“Buccaneers plan to interview Ken Dorsey next week for their offensive coordinator position, per source. Dorsey also interviewed with the Browns this week for their OC position,” Schefter wrote.

Robinson and Dorsey have similar backgrounds. Both were notable college quarterbacks, Robinson at Oklahoma State and Dorsey at Miami, and both played briefly in the NFL, although Robinson never played in a game while Dorsey made 13 career starts.

Robinson is a hot candidate after working his way up Sean McVay’s coaching tree with the Los Angeles Rams. Starting in 2019, he went from assistant quarterbacks coach to assistant wide receivers coach, back to assistant quarterbacks coach, and finally to pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach starting in 2022.

Dorsey, 42, has slightly more varied experience. He was Cam Newton’s quarterbacks coach with the Panthers then Josh Allen’s guy with the Bills before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022. However, after the Bills’ struggles early in the 2023 season, the team fired him after 10 games.

While these are the first two names on Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers offensive coordinators list, they likely aren't the last.