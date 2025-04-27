The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2025 NFL draft looking to bolster the secondary as the team named cornerback as a key area of need. After selecting Ohio State wideout Emeka Egbuka in the first round, the Buccaneers doubled up on defensive backs in Rounds 2 and 3 before stacking edge rushers in Rounds 4 and 5.

Following the draft, Tampa Bay continued adding depth to the secondary as the team signed former Colorado safety Shilo Sanders, per Tom Pelissero on X. Both Shilo and his brother Shedeur Sanders landed in the NFL on the same day.

While Shilo Sanders joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, Shedeur was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round. Shedeur endured a stunning freefall in the draft. While most analysts projected the Colorado quarterback as the second-best passer in the 2025 class behind Cam Ward and expected him to come off the board in the first round, Sanders tumbled all the way down to the 144th pick.

The Browns were considered a potential first-round landing spot for Shedeur but Cleveland passed on the QB multiple times, opting to take Oregon signal caller Dillon Gabriel ahead of him with the 94th pick before eventually selecting Sanders in the fifth round.

Shilo enjoyed a solid college career at safety. He played alongside Shedeur at Jackson State and Colorado where he was coached by his father Deion. He was a two-year starter for the Buffaloes. At Colorado, Shilo racked up 137 total tackles, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and one sack.

Shilo will join a middle of the pack Buccaneers defense under head coach Todd Bowles. Last season, Tampa Bay boasted the 18th-ranked overall defense and the 16-best scoring unit. Tampa Bay allowed 22.6 points per game in 2024.

The Bucs made the playoffs, winning the NFC South with a 10-7 record. The team’s offense was excellent, led by a career-best season from quarterback Baker Mayfield and ranking third overall in the league with nearly 400 yards per game. However, the defense lagged behind.

The Buccaneers are hoping to improve the defensive side of the ball in 2025. Sanders has an opportunity to be part of a team capable of making a deep playoff run.