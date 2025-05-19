Breanna Stewart had herself a weekend. The day after the New York Liberty celebrated their first-ever championship victory, the three-time WNBA champion kept the party going by taking the mound at Yankee Stadium to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Stewart kicked off the final contest in the Yankees' series with the New York Mets, which the former won 8-2. She was joined on the field by her Liberty teammates, making sure to keep her championship ring on and in view while making her throw.

Stewart's excitement from the night before definitely carried over, as she told the New York Daily News that she was ready to test her pitching skills against the pros.

“I was definitely throwing from the rubber,” Stewart said confidently. “I've seen some other people not throw from the mound, but I didn't want to do that. I threw before in Seattle, I had some practice in the back. I want to try from where the real pros throw.”

An evening well spent at Yankee stadium 🙂‍↕️

New York brought the first professional basketball trophy to the city since 1973 with a dramatic overtime win over the Minnesota Lynx in Game 5 of the 2024 WNBA Finals. If the Liberty's players have their way, this may be “our first championship, but will not be our last,” as team co-owner Clara Wu Tsai put it.

The franchise unveiled the championship banner during its season-opening game on May 17 as players and fans watched on, and the team capped the celebratory night off with a 92-78 win over the Las Vegas Aces. The players then received their blinged-out championship rings, which were designed by local duo L'Enchanteur, before the contest tipped off.

It will always be NY or NOWHEREEE🗽

Stewart expressed how it felt to help bring the Liberty their first title and get the chance to experience a championship in New York City.

“Being here, having it be Ring Night, obviously excited to celebrate with this city, you know. I know that the fans have been waiting for this as well,” Stewart said with a smile. “Just, collectively enjoying the moment, staying in it.”

The Liberty are on a mission to defend that title, and they'll get their next chance on the road against the Chicago Sky on May 22.