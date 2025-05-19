Scottie Scheffler is fresh off one of the biggest moments of his luxurious career. After winning the 2025 PGA Championship, Scheffler is now just two majors away (U.S. Open, The Open Championship) from the career Grand Slam. Scheffler joins Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only three players “since WWII” to win 15 PGA Tour events and three majors before the age of 29.

Scheffler is the No. 1 golfer in the world for many reasons. His passion for winning and his mindset on the course are what stand out. His approach game is the best we have seen since the early part of Justin Thomas' career. In strokes gained this season, Scheffler is first in approach, second off the tee, 15th in putting, and 55th around the green, putting him first overall at 2.6. In his approach category, the three-time major champion is 4th under 100 yards and second in proximity to the hole, putting him first overall. Safe to say, this level of dominance won't stop anytime soon.

In a video shared by the PGA Tour on X, Woods is shown discussing Scheffler's game.

“It's not about the here and now, it's playing the long game,” Woods said. “It's over 72 holes. It's not a sprint. This is over a marathon. I think that is the similarity between how we play the game.”

Being compared to Tiger Woods puts you in a very rare category. Nobody outside of Rory McIlroy has seen his level of success, but the difference between those two is Scheffler is eight years younger with slightly more success at this point of his career.

Woods explained further about what sets Scheffler apart.

“Forget all the footwork stuff,” Woods said. “If you just sat behind him and only look at the golf ball, and how tight it is. He doesn't move the ball very much either way. If you understand the fact that he hits in these tight windows and he shapes in varying degrees, you can understand why he's able to control distance into the greens as well as he does.”

Just like all of us are, Woods is in awe of Scheffler's game. Scottie and Rory are atop the FedEx standings and the race to the finish will be historic.