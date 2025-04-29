The Buccaneers have added another interesting name to their rookie class, as wide receiver Dino Tomlin–son of Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin– will participate in the Buccaneers' rookie minicamp. The news, first reported by Ashley Liotus on X (formerly Twitter), gives Tampa Bay fans yet another exciting storyline to follow this offseason.

After beginning his college career at Maryland, Dino Tomlin transferred to Boston College, where he developed his skills as a wide receiver. Standing at 6 feet tall and weighing 188 pounds, Tomlin appeared in 51 collegiate games between the Terrapins and Eagles, finishing with 40 receptions for 552 yards. In 2024, he posted 24 catches for 312 yards, showing flashes of strong hands and crisp route running, despite limited opportunities.

This opportunity with the Bucs is significant for Mike Tomlin's son's NFL journey. While Dino didn't hear his name called during the NFL Draft, earning a rookie minicamp invite offers a chance to prove his worth in a league where undrafted players regularly make an impact. Given the Buccaneers' relatively thin depth at wide receiver beyond their top names, Tomlin will have a legitimate shot to stand out if he can impress during camp.

The Buccaneers' rookie minicamp roster this year is particularly eye-catching. In addition to Mike Tomlin's son, Tampa Bay is welcoming Colorado defensive back Shilo Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, and Florida defensive tackle Desmond Watson, who could become the heaviest player in NFL history. This unconventional mix of athletic bloodlines and raw potential has made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' news cycle even more exciting heading into the summer.

For Dino, the spotlight comes naturally. Growing up in the shadow of a Super Bowl-winning father hasn't deterred his ambitions. If anything, it has sharpened them. The Bucs offer him a fresh opportunity to carve his own name in the NFL, separate from his famous family legacy.

As rookie minicamp kicks off, all eyes will be on players like Tomlin who arrive without guarantees but bring plenty of hunger. Whether he can climb the depth chart remains to be seen, but the Buccaneers have a reputation for giving every player a fair shot, all that Dino Tomlin needs.