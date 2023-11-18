Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks out on the firing of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, following Broncos loss.

The Buffalo Bills recently let go of offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after a home loss to the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills have been in a rut throughout the season, holding a 5-5 record, despite having one of the best rosters in the NFL. Their 24-22 loss to the Broncos seemed to be the last straw before the firing of Dorsey.

“He felt his team couldn’t walk back into the locker room without knowing something had changed. He essentially called Dorsey the scapegoat for the team’s problems without using that term,” said

McDermott and the Bills are still fighting for a shot at the postseason, but he felt like change needed to be made for any progression to come.

“You don’t often hear a coach put it that way publicly, but McDermott knows that after taking over the play calling on defense following Leslie Frazier’s departure and now firing Dorsey, the pressure is on him to win. Sometimes change for the sake of change isn’t the answer, but this organization is desperate for a spark as they play host to the Jets on Sunday,” said Russini.

It doesn't get much easier for the Bills with the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Miami Dolphins still on their schedule. With Dorsey out as the OC, McDermott now has the keys to the decision-making and the future of the organization. If Buffalo can't figure out a way into the postseason, there may be a firesale. They have some of the best players at their respective positions, but execution seems to be an issue year after year.