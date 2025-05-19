Derrick Henry was already running back royalty when he signed with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2024 season. And, if it hadn’t been for Saquon Barkley having one of the greatest running back seasons in NFL history, Henry would have received even more attention for his outrageous 2024 campaign.

Clearly, the Ravens don’t see Henry slowing down much as he enters his early 30s and the team demonstrated its commitment to the back by signing him to a two-year, $30 million extension. The big bonus payday comes just a year after the Ravens landed Henry in free agency on a two-year, $16 million contract. His new deal will keep Henry in Baltimore through 2027, his age-33 season. It’s also the largest contract for a running back over the age of 30 in football history.

“I'm grateful for this organization… Just like last year, coming off the season I had, you know, I wasn't really happy, and I wanted to prove myself and just get an opportunity and they gave me that opportunity. I'm very appreciative how much they value me, to give me an extension and I just want to show them how much it means to me and how much this organization means to me by the way I work and what I do in the field,” Henry said of the big extension, per Nick Shook of NFL.com.

Ravens view Derrick Henry at the top of his game in his 30s

In his age-30 season last year, Henry teamed up with Lamar Jackson for the first time and ran wild on the league. The five-time Pro Bowler produced the second-best rushing yardage total of his career in 2024 with 1,921 yards. Henry also had his second-best ever rushing touchdown total, finishing with 16 scores on the ground last season. He actually tied his career-high for total TDs, adding two scores through the air to give him 18, the same number he put up in 2019.

While the NFL tends to avoid running backs over the age of 30 like lepers, Henry appears to be the very rare exception and the team showed no concern for the monster RB breaking down over the next three seasons. In fact, the Ravens will be investing $15 million a year in a running back in his age-32 and age-33 season. If it was anyone else, such a financial commitment would be unthinkable. But Henry demonstrated what he’s still capable of during his debut campaign in Baltimore. Clearly the Ravens expect more of the same moving forward.