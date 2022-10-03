Buccaneers dealt with rough injury update on Tom Brady target Cameron Brate

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some concerning news on Sunday after tight end Cameron Brate was forced to leave the Week 4 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs due to a head injury.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brate has entered the concussion protocol after a collision in the first half. He exited the game earlier in the proceedings before stepping onto the field once again. However, his return was short-lived after he ran into Chris Godwin’s knee.

Brate was then ruled out for the rest of the night, missing the entire second half of the showdown due to concussion.

Bucs’ TE Cameron Brate ruled out tonight due to concussion protocol. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2022

Before his injury exit, Cameron Brate made four catches for 32 yards. The Buccaneers were also trailing the Chiefs 28-17 at halftime, making the loss of the reliable tight end and Tom Brady target even more painful for the team.

The Buccaneers ended up losing the game, 41-31.

It remains to be seen if Brate will have to miss some games due to his injury, but considering the focus on concussion in the NFL today after the Tua Tagovailoa incident, it won’t be surprising to see the Buccaneers and more teams to be extra careful when dealing with such issue.

Prior to Sunday’s contest, Brate has played in all three games of the Buccaneers and even started in one. He has yet to make a touchdown, recording seven touchdowns on 68 yards.