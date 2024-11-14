As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to make a run during the second half of their season, they've added some familiar help in the secondary. After being released from the Tennessee Titans, safety Mike Edwards was claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers drafted Edwards in the third round in 2019 and played four seasons with the team, appearing in 58 games with 23 starts. In those four seasons, Edwards recorded 184 tackles with seven interceptions, with three of them being returned for touchdowns. He had 21 passes defended, three fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, and 2.0 sacks.

After the 2022 season, Edwards signed with Kansa City Chiefs and played 17 games with five starts. He started in all four of the Chiefs' playoff games and won a ring when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVIII. This offseason, Edwards signed with the Buffalo Bills but was released after only playing in three games.

The Titans signed him last week but was inactive and was let go on Wednesday. With the experience that Edwards has with the Buccaneers, it should be an easy transition, and he should be able to help the team immediately.

Buccaneers looking to make a run after bye week

The Buccaneers' playoff hopes are far from over, and they have a chance to make some ground since they have the easiest remaining schedule in the league. They will also need some help from the Atlanta Falcons, who are leading the NFC South by two games. Luckily for the Buccaneers, the Falcons have a few tough games coming up, which could help them gain ground in the division.

After their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Todd Bowles shared why thought the Buccaneers are in the position they're in right now.

“HC Todd Bowles says the Bucs are making too many mistakes late in games,” reported Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official team site on X, formerly Twitter. “They have to play smarter in order to finish games.”

If they can take care of business down the line and win the games they're supposed to, the Buccaneers will be in good shape. They'll also need to get healthy, as Mike Evans has missed the past few games with a hamstring injury. Despite the injuries, Baker Mayfield has continued to play good football, and the Buccaneers have been in most of the games, it just always comes down to the final minutes, where they come up short.