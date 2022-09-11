Buccaneers’ true feelings on potential Rob Gronkowski return

Many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are holding out hope that Rob Gronkowski returns to the team. The future Hall of Fame tight end announced his decision earlier in the year, around the same time Tom Brady retired. However, when Brady “un-retired”, fans started clamoring for Gronk to return for one more ride with his best buddy.

Unfortunately, the Buccaneers seem to think that a Rob Gronkowski return is incredibly unlikely. A recent report for Adam Schefter revealed that the team is not expecting the tight end to return to the team. According to his sources, there are specific scenarios where Gronk might be interested in returning. (via ESPN)

“In the unlikely scenario that Gronkowski would return later this season, the circumstances would have to be completely right, according to sources. The five-time Pro Bowl tight end would want an opportunity with a Super Bowl contender that needed him and made a return to the NFL worth his while.”

The Buccaneers did their best filling out the roster after Gronkowski’s retirement. They signed Russell Gage and Julio Jones, and kept their two mainstay wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. However, it’s hard to replace the quality of someone like Gronk, especially at the tight end position.

With Tom Brady’s retirement looming in the horizon, this might be the Buccaneers’ last shot at winning a title in the next few years. If they perform really well to start the season, then who knows? Maybe Rob Gronkowski will dust off his sneakers for one final ride with Brady.