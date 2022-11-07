‘That was f***ing awesome’: Tom Brady drops NSFW truth bomb on Buccaneers’ epic comeback vs. Rams

Entering Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were on a three-game skid. So when the Bucs pulled off the upset win after trailing the defending champs for most of the night, Tom Brady couldn’t hide his delight … and relief.

Speaking to reporters in his postgame presser after the 16-13 win, Brady showed a triumphant face as he celebrated the win. It has been one of the toughest weeks of his life–personally and professionally–so it’s easy to see why the game and the win was extra important to him.

Brady also didn’t bother minding his language, as he shared what he’s feeling following the victiory:

“That was awesome. That was f***ing awesome,” Brady exclaimed.

Sure enough, Tom Brady has every reason to be happy about. After all, he engineered the final drive that propelled the Buccaneers to the comeback win.

With the game at 13-9 in favor of the Rams and still 60 yards to go with just 44 seconds left–all while having no timeouts–Brady stepped up big time to put Tampa Bay in position to score before sealing the deal. It all started with a pass to Cade Otton in the middle for a 28-yard gain, and after shifting between Leonard Fournette and Scott Miller to bring the ball downfield, the Buccaneers found themselves on the 1-yard line following an end zone penalty.

Brady completed the final play with a short pass to Otton, with the rookie not wasting the chance the NFL icon made possible by quickly strolling for the touchdown.

"That was f*cking awesome!" Tom Brady after the Buccaneers' comeback win over the Rams 🐐pic.twitter.com/qgofB0BHKQ https://t.co/mEYKCNuUFJ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 7, 2022

It was an incredible vintage display from Brady, which once again showcased his winning mentality. Even better for Brady, he made history in the game as the first and only quarterback to reach 100,000 career passing yards (regular season and playoffs).

The Buccaneers improved to 4-5 on the season with the win, and it could very well be the start of a major turnaround for them. Indeed, that is “f***ing awesome!”