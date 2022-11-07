Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar Tom Brady further cements his status as the greatest quarterback of all time after reaching a milestone that no other player in the history of the game has ever done before.

Midway through the final quarter of the Buccaneers’ Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Rams, Brady threw a short pass to Leonard Fournette for a 15-yard gain. With the throw, however, Brady surpassed 100,000 career passing yards–including the regular season and playoffs.

Brady is the first player to breach the incredible mark, and no other active player comes close to him. Drew Brees, who retired from the NFL in 2020, is second on the list for most career passing yards, albeit almost 15,000 yards behind Brady at 85,724.

While the Buccaneers are struggling this 2022 season, it’s no way tainting the legacy of Tom Brady. The quarterback continues to play at a high level even at age 45, and he should be able to add more history in his already decorated career as the season progresses.

Prior to Sunday’s Week 9 game, the Buccaneers have lost three straight to drop 3-5 on the season. Fortunately, Brady and co. was able to come back against the Rams to take the 16-13 win and put an end on their slump.

It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers can start turning things around, but with the way Brady is playing, there’s a reason for Tampa Bay fans to be optimistic about the near future.