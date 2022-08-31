‘That’s a unique individual’: Bruce Arians gets brutally honest on Buccaneers’ wild Antonio Brown saga

One of the wildest moments that will go down in NFL history was last season when former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown quit mid-game and tore off his jersey. Bruce Arians recently spoke on the matter and offered his honest take on AB and his antics from that day at MetLife Stadium.

Via Pardon My Take:

“That was, yeah, very emotional. Very high-pitched,” Arians joked. “That’s a unique individual. And, you know, he helped us win a Super Bowl, but uh, AB, he’s a great player. Nobody works harder than AB.”

Where were you when Antonio Brown ran off the field against the Jets?@BruceArians was on the Bucs sideline… and cut him. @rhoback pic.twitter.com/qUCcPQoU1U — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) August 31, 2022

The Buccaneers are usually in the headlines because of Tom Brady and after the whole Brown saga, it was non-stop attention. As you can see though, Arians had nothing but good things to say about AB and his tremendous work ethic.

Brown remains out of football after the incident. A few weeks back, he gave a shoutout to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and said he should call him for wide receiver help. Jones quickly shut that down.

As Arians pointed out, AB did help the Buccaneers win a Super Bowl. It’s just unfortunate his time with the team ended in such an abrupt manner. We frankly don’t know if he’ll ever play in the league again, but the veteran is clearly staying busy with his rap and entrepreneurial career. Tampa Bay will be just fine without him and head into 2022 as one of the favorites to win a Super Bowl, with TB12 once again leading the charge.