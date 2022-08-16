NFL
‘I’m still open’: Antonio Brown says he misses Tom Brady’s passes with Buccaneers
Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have ended up in a messy way, but it looks like the veteran NFL wideout has moved on from the controversy. In fact, he can now speak more comfortably about Tom Brady and co.
Speaking to TMZ recently, Brown was asked whether he has talked to Brady since his unceremonious walkout and departure from the Buccaneers. It seems he hasn’t been in contact with the QB, but that doesn’t mean he has beef with him or the rest of the team.
While that is an unlikely proposition, it’s still nice to see him moving on and focusing on the other things he wants to do. There is little optimism for Brown to return to the NFL anyway, and he did confirm before that he has no plans of playing in the league in the upcoming campaign.
Antonio Brown says tell Jerry Jones to call him & he misses Tom Brady passes because he is still open pic.twitter.com/je2tqkz6BK
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 13, 2022
It remains to be seen if Tom Brady will respond to Antonio Brown’s latest comments, though it would definitely be epic if they can reunite this offseason for some throwing practices. We’re pretty sure TB12 loved throwing the ball to AB during their time together, and while it’s unlikely they’ll be teammates again, at least fans can see them work out together.