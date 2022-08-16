Antonio Brown’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may have ended up in a messy way, but it looks like the veteran NFL wideout has moved on from the controversy. In fact, he can now speak more comfortably about Tom Brady and co.

Speaking to TMZ recently, Brown was asked whether he has talked to Brady since his unceremonious walkout and departure from the Buccaneers. It seems he hasn’t been in contact with the QB, but that doesn’t mean he has beef with him or the rest of the team.