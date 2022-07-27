Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles fires back at concerns over Leonard Fournette’s weight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he showed up to camp overweight, reportedly drawing the ire of the franchise’s coaching staff. With NFL training camp officially opening for the Buccaneers on Wednesday, it was an important moment for Fournette. Well, it appears he aced the test. Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles spoke about the star running back after his first day of practice, per NFL.com. Here is the reporting from the league’s website.

Speaking of players reporting to camp in shape, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said he was pleased with how running back Leonard Fournette looked entering camp. Fournette’s rumored weight gain garnered plenty of offseason material in the days leading up to camp, but Bowles put any worries to rest, saying, “I don’t know too many players in the offseason that are gonna stay in shape year-round.” Bowles went on to say Fournette looked good and ran great during the team’s conditioning test on Tuesday and looked fast and explosive in practice.

For the record, Fournette reportedly showed up to Buccaneers training camp at 245 pounds. He seems to have quieted the noise that intensified earlier this offseason. While still a ways away from his listed weight of 228 pounds, Fournette is at least at a more manageable number.

Now, Leonard Fournette’s focus will be on helping the Buccaneers return to the postseason in 2022.