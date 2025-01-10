The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are preparing to welcome the Washington Commanders to Raymond James Stadium for a high-powered Wild Card clash. When the Buccaneers take the field, head coach Todd Bowles is expecting to see most of his roster on the field.

Bowles confirmed that both safety Antoine Winfield Jr and Jamel Dean will play against the Commanders. Furthermore, tight end Cade Otton is on track to joining his teammates, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

“Antoine and Jamel are fine, Cade is trending in the right way, we'll see how he recovers,” Bowles said.

Winfield hasn't played since Week 14 as he battled through an injury. However, his return will provide a massive boost for the Buccaneers. Over nine games in 2024, the safety racked up 60 tackles, three passes defended and two sacks. Winfield even returned a fumble for a touchdown. The fact he is playing will make things much tougher on Jayden Daniels.

As will Dean's return. The cornerback missed Week 18 a knee injury of his own. But in the 12 games he has played in 2024, Dean has put up 59 tackles, seven passes defended and a forced fumble. He has earned an impressive 75.1 grade from Pro Football Focus, ranking 25/233 cornerbacks.

Otton hasn't played since Week 15 with, you guessed it, a knee injury. In that time, he has watched rookie Jalen McMillian become a key threat for Baker Mayfield after Mike Evans. Still, Otton is a crucial part of the offense. He caught 59 passes for 600 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games before going down with injury. The receptions and yardage are both career-highs while the touchdowns tie his career-best.

The Buccaneers battled through a litany of injuries through the season just to make the playoffs. Now that they're here, Tampa Bay wants to prove they can be legit contenders. Having Antoine Winfield Jr, Jamel Dean and Cade Otton back on the gridiron would certainly help their cause.