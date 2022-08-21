Tom Brady and the Buccaneers dealt another devastating blow with Aaron Stinnie injury update

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had a rocky start to training camp so far. Tom Brady has missed the past week or so of training camp, although his return is reportedly imminent. Getting Brady back will be big, as he is crucial to Tampa Bay’s success moving forward this season.

The lingering problem is the protection in front of Brady. Tampa’s offensive line has been weak all throughout training camp, and it’s continued to get battered everytime they take the field.

First it was Ryan Jensen, who got carted off early on in training camp with a season-ending knee injury. Then, Tristan Wirfs recently suffered an oblique injury during joint practices with the Tennessee Titans, which has cast his status for Week 1 in doubt. And now, Aaron Stinnie suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the Buccaneers preseason loss to the Titans, ruling him out for the season as well.

Source tells me that it’s a torn ACL/MCL for Bucs guard Aaron Stinnie. Really tough break. He was very much pushing for that starting left guard spot. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 21, 2022

Stinnie was lined up to be Alex Cappa’s replacement at left guard for the 2022 season, but that will no longer be the case. This adds another hole to a Buccaneers offensive line that already had a couple of big ones with Jensen and Wirfs on the sidelines. Wirfs should be able to return at some point this season, but his loss for the foreseeable future hurts. Jensen and Stinnie are holes that are going to need to be replaced for the entire season unfortunately.

Tampa Bay is going to have to do whatever they can to keep Brady standing upright under center this season if they want to be successful. Brady has played behind some subpar offensive lines throughout his career, but the 2022 Bucs o-line is shaping up to be the worst one of his career. Tampa is going to have to find some solutions to their offensive line soon, as the 2022 regular season is right around the corner.