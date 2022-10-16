Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers’ sluggish start to 2022 season after loss vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s 23rd season in the NFL is off to quite a roller-coaster start.

The Buccaneers dropped back to the .500 mark after coming away with a 20-18 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. As was the case over the early stages of the season, the Brady-led Buccaneers offense struggled to get much going against the Steelers, as the group converted 29 percent of its third downs and also scored a touchdown on just one of its four total trips to the red zone.

The Buccaneers were able to trim the Steelers’ lead in the game down to a mere two points after Brady connected with Leonard Fournette for an 11-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter, although the offense then failed to convert a two-point conversion attempt. The Mitchell Trubisky-led Pittsburgh offense ended up running out the clock to clinch the win.

During his post-game press conference, Brady took some time to evaluate Tampa Bay’s third loss in its last four games, as he noted that the team is not playing up to its potential.

“We didn’t earn it,” Brady said. “Didn’t earn the win, so it’s a game of earning it, and it’s a game of playing well and performing well, and we’re just not doing a good job of that. I think we’ve done it for six weeks.

“I think we’re all playing less than what we’re capable of, and we’ve all got to look at ourselves in the mirror and figure out why.”

The Buccaneers will now look to get back on track in their Week 7 road matchup against the Carolina Panthers.