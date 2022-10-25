Tom Brady is not used to losing. His entire career in the NFL is defined by success, both from an individual and team level. So some might be wondering whether there is a chance that Brady just hangs up his cleats and leaves the game before the 2022 NFL season could even conclude, considering the current struggles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

No chance.

Tom Brady has made it clear in a recent episode of his Let’s Go! podcast Monday night (h/t Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times).

“… You know I made a commitment to this team and I love this team and I love this organization. I told them in March I was playing and I never quit on anything in my life. I know as a bunch of teammates, we all count on each other and to work hard and put the team first and that’s what you commit to.”

After a 2-0 start by beating the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans, the Buccaneers have floundered mightily. They are just 1-4 in their last five games with losses to teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Carolina Panthers.

The defeat at the hands of the Panthers on the road in Week 7 is the rock bottom so far for the Buccaneers this season. Carolina started its third-string quarterback in that game in PJ Walker and also played its first contests since trading Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, meaning the Buccaneers should have easily outscored the Panthers.

Instead, the complete opposite happened, as the Buccaneers got embarrassed by the Panthers in a 21-3 loss.

But even with the Buccaneers at only 3-4 after seven games, Brady has complete belief in the team that it will soon right the ship.

“It’s been an interesting year in the NFL,” Brady said. “There’s a couple teams that are playing at a really high level and there are a lot of teams that are 4-3, 3-4 and the whole season is ahead of us. But I think the point is you have to learn from mistakes and we’ve made plenty of them the last seven weeks.”