The Los Angeles Dodgers are having another great season, as they attempt to win the World Series for the second consecutive season. Everyone knows about Shohei Ohtani and his continued dominance for the Dodgers. Yet, the Dodgers have three prospects who should be untouchable as trade talks intensify to continue in this hot trade market.

The Dodgers are the best team in the National League and consistently demonstrate their excellence in every series they play. However, the Dodgers did not achieve this level of success simply by shelling out a lot of money for big-time players. No, the boys in blue have also consistently been good at developing players from their system to thrive.

The 2024 World Series was a great example, as it featured a deep bullpen with many players from their system that helped LA topple New York. Now, they hope to run it back, with their mixture of superstars and star prospects. One prospect had lofty goals to start the season, and he is among the three who should be untouchable when it comes to trade talks.

Dalton Rushing is a Dodgers hold

MLB experts don't expect Dalton Rushing to be in trade talks this season. Instead, the Dodgers will utilize him as a backup catcher and backup outfielder. While Rushing started the season in the minors, the Dodgers called him up to fulfill this role. So far, he is batting .212 with one home run, nine RBIs, and nine runs.

Those stats seem underwhelming. However, many prospects start slowly, especially in a limited role. But Rushing slugged his first and only home run against Pablo Reyes, the reliever for the New York Yankees. The positive here is that Rushing has displayed some great potential, even in limited spurts.

The Dodgers extended Will Smith last season to a major contract extension. While that looks bad for Rushing, keep in mind that he can also play in the outfield. Rushing has the potential to move to right field next season, assuming Michael Conforto does not return. If the Dodgers trade Rushing, they would lose out on a potential excellent utility player. He could be the next MJ Melendez, but on a much better scale.

Josue De Paula has the best offensive upside of prospects

The trade market is always going to be buzzing for the Dodgers. Yes, the Dodgers need a lot of pitching with the numerous injuries they have. But trading Josue De Paula would be a significant mistake.

De Paula is just 20 years old and has demonstrated considerable potential. Furthermore, many viewed him as the Dodgers' prospect with the best offensive upside. So far, De Paula is batting .268 with 10 home runs, 29 RBIs, and 54 runs while also stealing 25 bases for the Great Lakes Loons.

De Paula will likely not be on the Dodgers roster for at least another year or two. However, he could be a very valuable contributor down the line, especially if Tommy Edman and Teoscar Hernandez are no longer with the organization. A Dodgers trade of this exceptional prospect would leave them thin in the outfield.

Jackson Ferris is too valuable to be on the trade market

Jackson Ferris has been one of the more valuable left-handed pitchers in the Dodgers' system. Last season, he torched Double-A, notching a 2.54 ERA across seven starts. This season has not produced the results he wants. Still, the Dodgers should not trade him.

Ferris is 4-5 with a 5.55 ERA in 12 starts and 14 appearances for the Tulsa Drillers, their Double-A affiliate. While those numbers are not good, it's important to note that it's his first real slump. The Dodgers will always need starting pitchers. Also, they will always be able to utilize pitchers in any fashion. There will come a day when Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, and Dustin May are all completely unavailable. Thus, the Dodgers will need depth in 2-3 years.

Ferris has a four-pitch mix that includes a four-seam fastball, a curveball, a slider, and a changeup. His fastball touches 92-95 MPH, sometimes hitting 97. Amazingly, he gets swings and misses often with this pitch. His control and his changeup need work, and that is where he must figure things out.

Ferris has displayed great tendencies in the past, and if he can rein in some of these pitches, he can get the results he got in the past. Ultimately, the Dodgers should not trade him because he is their best pitching prospect and will be part of their organization for years to come. Ohtani will always be the best player for the next 10 years, but these three prospects should be right there with him, helping the boys in blue win another World Series.