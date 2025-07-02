There are a few programs that are hot on the recruiting trail right now, but no one is doing a better job than the Alabama football team. The Crimson Tide are scorching hot, and they added yet another five-star on Wednesday. Elite 2026 wide receiver Cederian Morgan just announced his decision, and he is going to play for head coach Kalen DeBoer and Alabama. Florida, Georgia and Colorado were other top options for Morgan, but the Crimson Tide got the job done.

“BREAKING: Five-Star WR Cederian Morgan has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The No. 2 WR in the ‘26 Class chose the Crimson Tide over Florida, Georgia, & Colorado.”

The Alabama native is feeling good after his decision to play for the Crimson Tide:

“Bama made, Bama raised, Bama stayed!!!! RTR,” he said.

Cederian Morgan is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #11 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #2 WR and the #1 player in the state of Alabama. Morgan currently attends Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, AL. He is staying home.

“Evaluation echoes that of a luxury sports car: big, smooth, and powerful,” Morgan's scouting report reads. “Plays with obvious horsepower, accompanied by some encouraging physical refinement and nuance in regards to fluidity and locomotion. Dominant in contested scenarios as a consistent high pointer who exploits significant physical advantages vs. smaller defenders. Owns an enormous catch radius that gives a QB a large target throughout the route tree. Immensely productive with huge receiving numbers and even some limited defensive reps.”

Alabama is getting a player that is good enough to quickly make a major impact on the program, and one with pro potential as well.

“Excellent multi-sport profile that includes averaging a double-double in hoops, an Alabama 6A high jump silver medal (6-8), and a 21.74 200-meter rep,” the scouting report adds. “Size and track speed suggests that another top-end gear in pads exists, and therefore consistent downfield separation ability. Shows encouraging short-to-intermediate route snap and leveraging ability, especially considering size. Uniquely gifted pass-catching target with outstanding physical tools and athletic chops. Projects as a high-major impact player with traits that suggest long-term NFL Draft high-round potential.”

The Alabama football team got off to a slow start recruiting the 2026 class, but the Crimson Tide now have one of the best classes in the country. Alabama has landed three five-stars recruits, eight four-stars and six three-stars. The class is currently ranked #6 in the country, according to 247Sports. When the 2026 cycle is all wrapped up, the Crimson Tide might finish with a top-five class.