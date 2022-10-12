Tampa Bay Buccaneers superstar quarterback Tom Brady is clearly already thinking of life after football. After all, he did retire from the sport this summer, only to sensationally un-retire a couple of months later.

At this point in his life, TB12 is already trying to find ways to bring in income if and when he finally (and unequivocally) calls time on his historic tenure in the NFL. As it turns out, Brady has decided to put some of his money into the expansion of Major League Pickleball — a move that follows in the footsteps of Los Angeles Lakers talisman LeBron James.

According to a report by D’Arcy Maine of ESPN, Brady will be partnering up with tennis legend Kim Clijsters and an investment group named Knighthead Capital Management in the ownership of a new MLP expansion team.

Clijsters, who is a four-time major tennis champion, shared her enthusiasm with this recent investment as she described how much this all means to her:

“Of course, I’m excited at the investment opportunity,” Clijsters said in a statement. “But what excites me the most about becoming an MLP owner is that I get to help shape the future of pickleball, a sport I have come to love, with great people — who also happen to be some of my best friends. I’m thrilled to help showcase professional pickleball and make an impact on the sport through my experience gained in the top levels of professional tennis.”

Apart from Clijsters, Tom Brady, and LeBron, other big names that have invested in the emerging league include Draymond Green and Kevin Love (who are both part of LeBron’s investment group), as well as Drew Brees and James Blake.

The MLP was founded just last year and it now intends to expand its current team count from 12 to 16 next season.