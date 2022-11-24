Published November 24, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Tom Brady poked fun at himself in a recent Thanksgiving video. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen sitting at a kids table. However, the kids continuously roast him for being old. It’s a truly a wholesome video that is a tremendous way to ring in Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving from the @TB12sports family. I’m not that old… pic.twitter.com/TNLcM5QxFL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) November 24, 2022

During the video, Brady says, “I’m only 45, but I feel like I’m 25.”

The kids then reply in hilarious fashion.

“So you’re 70. Wow that’s really old.”

The commercial is ultimately from Brady’s company, TB12Sports.

Tom Brady has emerged as one of the most popular athletes in the world in recent years. He was even given the nickname of “Mr. Worldwide” following the Buccaneers game in Germany. This led to him joking about playing in the CFL someday.

“It’s like I’m the Epcot Center of quarterbacks. … I’m hoping I can get to go to play in the CFL at some point and see what I can make of myself up there.”

The Buccaneers are currently 5-5 on the season. Their playoff hopes are still alive, but there is no denying the fact that it has been a mediocre showing by the team. Tom Brady recently revealed the truth in reference to whether he regrets unretiring.

“Zero, no. Definitely not,” Brady said, via ESPN. “I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things.”

Tom Brady is aiming to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs this season.