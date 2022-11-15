Published November 15, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Tom Brady had a rather hilarious reaction after earning the (unofficial) Mr. Worldwide title of the NFL following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent victory in Germany.

With the Buccaneers beating the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Week 10, Brady became the first player in the NFL to win in three different countries. During his time with the New England Patriots, he played games in England (twice) and Mexico.

While Brady is happy with the accomplishment, though, he couldn’t help but joke about it. He even described himself as the “Epcot Center of quarterbacks” before loudly wondering how he would perform in the Canadian Football League.

“It’s like I’m the Epcot Center of quarterbacks. … I’m hoping I can get to go to play in the CFL at some point and see what I can make of myself up there,” Brady said on his Let’s Go podcast, per Joey Knight of Tampa Bay Times.

Tom Brady is a proven winner, and as what we’ve seen over the weekend, the location doesn’t matter. TB12 will find a way to win.

The Buccaneers QB is now 4-0 in games outside the USA, and if he ever goes to the CFL, we’re not betting against him.

Brady and Tampa Bay no longer have a game outside the US, with the last global contest of the NFL scheduled this weekend in Mexico. However, the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals will be playing that match.

For now, here’s to hoping that Brady and the Buccaneers keep winning. Who knows, maybe the veteran QB returns for another season if he takes the Super Bowl this 2022.