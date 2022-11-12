Published November 12, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Despite the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent struggles, Tom Brady is not regretting his decision to unretire and return to the team during the offseason.

Ahead of their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Saturday, Brady opened up about his return to football and emphasized that his desire to compete hasn’t changed even though the Buccaneers are looking nowhere near the title contenders everybody thought they would be.

“Zero, no. Definitely not,” Brady said when asked if he has any regrets about unretiring, per ESPN.

“I returned because I felt like I wanted to compete and I spoke to the team about it and they were excited to have me back. I don’t really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity.”

When Tom Brady decided to retire in the offseason, a lot of people thought he’s done for good. While some did see him eventually returning, no one expected that it would only take 40 days. After all, even his good friend Rob Gronkowski spent one year in retirement before giving it another go and joining him in Tampa Bay.

But hey, perhaps Brady is loving the current challenge even more. Considering how competitive he is, the Buccaneers’ poor performance so far might just be motivating him even further. Tampa Bay is currently 4-5 on the season, still good for the top spot in the NFC South.

It has been a rough year for Brady, but fortunately, he seems to be in the right place mentally as he tries to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs.