Published November 9, 2022



Tom Brady may have been the one to engineer the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ comeback win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9, but he knows very well he couldn’t have done it alone. With that said, the superstar signal-caller made sure to give credit where it is due following the win.

On Instagram, Brady heaped praise on his teammates for their incredible performances in the 16-13 win. He specifically gave a special shoutout to both Cade Otton and Jake Camarda after the two players came up big for the Buccaneers.

The 45-year-old QB called Otton “clutch” after he delivered the game-winning touchdown for the Buccaneers. Not only that, but the rookie tight end was also responsible for getting things going in their final drive. His 28-yard reception in the middle of the field actually paved the way for Brady to put Tampa Bay in position to win.

As for Camarda, Brady described him as a “beast.” He got the game ball for a reason, as he was a problem for the Rams all game long. Camarda punted six times for 357 yards, averaging 59.5 yards per punt–which is tied for the best mark in NFL history among all punters who had at least six punts in a game.

On Instagram, Tom Brady heaps praise on his teammates after their Week 9 win vs. Rams. He called @CadeOtton "clutch" and Jake Camarda a "beast" He also gave credit to the #Buccaneers defense, saying they're "huge all night" pic.twitter.com/cHVi3JSrNi — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) November 9, 2022

Of course Tom Brady didn’t forget their defense, which came up “huge” for the Buccaneers. While Tampa Bay struggled offensively in the contest, the defense made sure the Rams wouldn’t be able to create a huge margin as well. Had it not been for them, the comeback for Brady and co. wouldn’t have been possible.

The win ended a three-game slump for the Buccaneers, and sure enough, hopes are high they can carry the momentum when they head to Germany to play the Seattle Seahawks.