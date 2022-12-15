By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

On Sunday, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their biggest loss of the season. They fell to the Brock Purdy-led San Francisco 49ers by a score of 35-7.

In this loss, it appears that nothing could go right for this Buccaneers team. Brady, in what appeared to be an all-out homecoming, had arguably his worst game of the season. He finished the day throwing for 253 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Along with Tom Brady’s struggles, the rest of the Buccaneers offense struggled to find success. The same can be said for their defense, who allowed Purdy and the 49ers offense to score 35 points.

On Wednesday, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles spoke on the loss and the current confidence levels of his team.

Bowles stated, “No, it’s easier to get over it, actually. You get blown out, it’s easier to get over as opposed to losing close ones. We still have our 24-hour rule, we still have the division ahead of us. We know we have to play better and that’s ahead of us — we’re focusing on that.”

Bowles knows that this loss doesn’t define the Buccaneers season. Heading into Week 15, this Tom Brady-led squad sits at 6-7 on the season, but they are still in first place in the NFC South. With two games remaining within their division, this team could still find themselves in a position to make a run at the playoffs. As he has shown throughout history, as long as he can make an appearance in the playoffs, he has a shot at winning the Super Bowl.