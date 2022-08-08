Tom Brady update at camp proves he’s drinking from fountain of youth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just turned 45 years old on Wednesday. Yet, he is still considered to be one of the elite QB’s in the NFL today. That’s truly astounding considering we have never seen someone play this game, at this level, for this long. Nevertheless, he led the league in passing yards in 2021 and is looking to duplicate it again this year.

Longtime NFL reporter, Peter King, was at practice this week and captured the thoughts of Buccaneers QB coach Clyde Christensen. King reported that Christensen told Bucs general manager Jason Licht “You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it.”

Christensen likely knows what he is talking about. He previously coached Peyton Manning, among others.

Tom Brady will be entering his 23rd season in the NFL. He has already won seven Super Bowl titles, with two different teams. He owns nearly every NFL record imaginable. That has left so many to wonder what else he has to prove. But those people might be missing the point.

Brady is known for being one of the most competitive athletes who have ever lived. As long as he is capable of playing football at a high level, it simply doesn’t make sense to walk away for him. It’s pretty obvious that he can play at a high level. The question remains will he add yet another trophy to his mantle?

The Buccaneers added a few weapons this offseason to help achieve that goal. They signed free agent wideout Russell Gage from the Atlanta Falcons. Then they dropped a bomb on the league when Tampa signed former All-Pro receiver Julio Jones.

The loss of Ryan Jensen at center with a major knee injury is likely the biggest obstacle for Brady and the Bucs this year.