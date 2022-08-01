Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Ryan Jensen’s devastating Buccaneers injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a devastating blow when center Ryan Jensen was carted off with a knee injury during a training camp practice. It was later revealed that Jensen is expected to miss “months” with the injury, leaving the Buccaneers without a Pro Bowl-caliber starter on their offensive line. Tom Brady understands how tough a blow that is better than anyone.

Brady spoke about the Jensen injury on Monday, getting honest on the challenging situation, as reported by Greg Auman of The Athletic.

“Nobody knows what the team is going to look like,” Brady said. “You think you have a center and then he gets injured, so the team’s different in one day. There’s a long time between now and the first game.”

Per Auman, Tom Brady said that “nobody knows what this team is going to look like.” Aptly summing up the shocking nature of the Ryan Jensen injury, the Buccaneers star went on to say that the makeup of the team changed in one day with the injury.

Of course, Brady and the Buccaneers are hoping that they can make it through the remainder of training camp unscathed. The harsh nature of the NFL makes that a glass-half-full outlook at best.

The reality is that someone will have to step up for the Buccaneers. Brady mentioned second-year pro Robert Hainsey, noting that converted-tackle has worked to “gain the trust” of the franchise.

He’ll now have to attempt to fill in the role of a 2021 Pro Bowler for Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.