Tom Brady vs. tablets is the NFL’s next big rivalry

Tom Brady has benefitted from a ton of advancements in technology throughout his career. Perhaps even under the best circumstances a couple of decades prior, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback would’ve been well past his on-field expiry date by now had it not been for new data on nutrition or machines that aid in recovery.

But despite Tom Brady’s clear affinity towards the wonders of scientific progression, he’s not completely in bed with all of mankind’s latest marvels. Just in his last contest, Brady was seen on the Buccaneers sideline chucking a tablet into the ground in frustration.

It’s not the first time he’s taken his anger out on an unsuspecting gadget. Tom Brady did the same thing against the same opponent just last season.

The Microsoft tablet might want to sit out the next Tom Brady plays the Saints. pic.twitter.com/l062fvG9aZ — Kyle Burger (@kyle_burger) September 18, 2022

Tom Brady addressed his violence against tablets in a radio appearance with Jim Gray.

Via ESPN:

“I’ve had a pretty bad record against that tablet, unfortunately,” Brady told Gray. “I think I forgot the password and I couldn’t log in, so those things can be frustrating.

“Unfortunately, the tablet just happens to get in the way, and obviously that’s the reason things weren’t going great [against the Saints], so I had to take it out on the poor meaningless tablet.”

It was revealed that not only did Tom Brady break that one tablet on camera, but there were two more eventually found broken after the game.

The Buccaneers did pull off the win in the end, but not before a serious offensive drought to start off the game. The Tom Brady-led offense was held scoreless at the half and entered the fourth quarter with just three points before a 17-point barrage to turn the tide in the final frame.