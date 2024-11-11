The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered yet another crushing loss in Week 10, with Jake Moody's game-winning field goal as time expired propelling the San Francisco 49ers to a 23-20 victory over the Bucs. And along the way, the injury woes continued to mount for the Buccaneers, as they lost star offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs to injury before the game ended due to what was believed to be an MCL sprain.

With Chris Godwin out for the year and Mike Evans missing another game due to a hamstring injury he suffered, losing Wirfs in this game was a pretty big blow for the Buccaneers offense. The initial expectation was that he'd miss a couple of weeks due to this injury, and sure enough, further testing proved the team's first assessment was correct, which will have them breathing a sigh of relief that he didn't suffer a worse injury.

Buccaneers dodge a bullet with Tristan Wirfs injury update

Pretty much from the moment he was selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Wirfs has come into the NFL and been one of the best tackles in the league. He's already a three-time Pro Bowler who was a first-team All-Pro in 2021, while also winning a Super Bowl in 2020 as a rookie. Having him protecting Baker Mayfield's blindside has been a huge luxury for the Bucs, but it's one they will be without for a couple weeks now.

With Wirfs set to miss time, that will thrust Justin Skule into action at left tackle, and he will do his best to hold down the fort in Wirfs' absence. The good news is that Tampa Bay will be on their bye week in Week 11, so they will have a bit of extra time to get their star left tackle healthy. However, he shouldn't be expected to play in Week 12 when Tampa Bay will return to action and hope to make one final push to keep their playoff hopes alive.