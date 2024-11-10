The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are engaged in an intense battle with the San Francisco 49ers. However, things will be much tougher for Baker Mayfield and company without Tristan Wirfs on the offensive line.

Wirfs has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Tampa Bay believes he is dealing with an MCL sprain, but Wirfs will undergo more tests to understand the true extent of his injury, via Jeremy Fowler of the NFL Network.

The tackle went down after getting his ankle rolled up in the second quarter. He was able to walk to the locker room under his own power. However, the fact he was quickly ruled out is a sign the injury is much serious than simple bumps and bruises. With an early prediction of MCL sprain, Tampa Bay will wait and see how bad Wirfs' injury is.

Mayfield came into the game with his own injury problems, although he was cleared to play. After three quarters, he has completed 14-of-21 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown. While he hasn't been lighting the scoreboard on fire, the Buccaneers trail just 13-10.

The quarterback has only taken one sack thus far. He entered the game being brought down 22 times, ninth most in the NFL. The Buccaneers are hopeful that Mayfield can stay upright in the pocket and help lead the team to a crucial victory over the 49ers.

But Tristan Wirfs is arguably Tampa Bay's best offensive lineman. He is a three-time Pro Bowl, an All-Pro and of course, a Super Bowl champion. He may not get as much hype as the team's skill position players, but Wirfs is key to the Buccaneers' success.

In a best case scenario, Wirfs is forced to simply miss the rest of the 49ers matchup. If this becomes a long-term injury, things would go from bad to worse in Tampa Bay.