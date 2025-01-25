Ohio State football had some great news, finding out that linebacker Sonny Styles will stick around with the program following the Buckeyes' national championship victory this past season.

Styles announced his decision via X on Friday, showing he still has a lot to achieve with the Buckeyes as he looks forward to returning for the 2025 season as a senior.

“This was a dream season, here in Columbus. My teammates, coaches, & training staff accomplished exactly what we said we would. It's an honor to play for The Ohio State. I'm not done yet. I'm here to stay. Let's run it back,” Styles said.

Styles is coming off a 2024 campaign where he finished with career highs in tackles (100), tackles for a loss (11), sacks (6), pass break ups (5), fumble recoveries (1) and one forced fumble.

Ohio State enters offseason after national title victory

Getting Sonny Styles back for another year instead of seeing him leave early for the NFL Draft is beneficial for the Buckeyes as they retool their roster after winning the national championship.

A lot of things went right for Ohio State throughout the 2024 campaign. Only suffering defeats to Oregon and Michigan, the Buckeyes showed resilience and dominance down the stretch as they performed on both sides of the ball at a high level en route to a 14-2 finish.

On offense, they produced 35.7 points while generating 429.4 totals yards per game that includes 76 touchdowns scored throughout the season.

Quarterback Will Howard led the attack with 309 completed passes for 4,010 yards and 35 touchdowns. Running backs Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson finished the season with over 1,000 rushing yards each, combining for 24 touchdowns.

On defense, the Buckeyes limited opponents to an average of 12.9 points, managing just 254.6 yards per contest that only saw them make 24 scores in the end zone.

Being national champions for the first time since 2014, Ohio State will look forward to the offseason as they seek to maintain their dominance as one of the best teams in the country.